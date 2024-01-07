Long Time New York TV News Anchor Starts At New Station

A familiar face was back on the television yesterday morning as a long-time TV news anchor started at his new station.

Just a couple of months after he posted a tearful goodbye to his viewers at Spectrum, Scott Patterson was back on television yesterday morning at his new station.

Get our free mobile app

Patterson has joined the morning show on WIVB, Channel 4 in Buffalo.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Patterson was let go from Spectrum News back in September after the company decided to do away with local newscasts in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse in favor of a state-wide news show which is hosted by anchors in Albany.

Along with Patterson, the Wake Up show is co-hosted by Ali Touhey and meteorologist Mike Chejka.

Horvatits hasn't issued an update on where he is heading after his contract with WIVB expires.

You can see all the local TV moves that happened in 2023 HERE.

26 TV Shows We Would Want To See One More Episode Of Now that the Friends' reunion show is happening, here are some other TV shows that we would like to see just one more episode of. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Netflix Search Codes To Help You Find Movies/TV Shows Stuck wondering what to watch on Netflix? Check out these codes that bring up all the options in different genres. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields