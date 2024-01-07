Long Time New York TV News Anchor Starts At New Station

Long Time New York TV News Anchor Starts At New Station

Getty Images

A familiar face was back on the television yesterday morning as a long-time TV news anchor started at his new station.

Just a couple of months after he posted a tearful goodbye to his viewers at Spectrum, Scott Patterson was back on television yesterday morning at his new station.

Get our free mobile app

Patterson has joined the morning show on WIVB, Channel 4 in Buffalo.


   

Patterson was let go from Spectrum News back in September after the company decided to do away with local newscasts in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse in favor of a state-wide news show which is hosted by anchors in Albany.

Along with Patterson, the Wake Up show is co-hosted by Ali Touhey and meteorologist Mike Chejka.


Horvatits hasn't issued an update on where he is heading after his contract with WIVB expires.

You can see all the local TV moves that happened in 2023 HERE.

26 TV Shows We Would Want To See One More Episode Of

Now that the Friends' reunion show is happening, here are some other TV shows that we would like to see just one more episode of.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Netflix Search Codes To Help You Find Movies/TV Shows

Stuck wondering what to watch on Netflix? Check out these codes that bring up all the options in different genres.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Unique Airbnb Experience In New York Lets You Bake With TV Star

If you are looking for something different to do this weekend or looking to have a special date on Valentine's Day, you and your significate other can now learn how to decorate a bake with a former Food Network contestant. 

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Filed Under: buffalo, syracuse, Channel 4, Albany, Rochester, Wake Up, Scott Patterson, Spectrum News, wivb
Categories: Contests, News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM