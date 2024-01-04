New York Home To Several Big Money Powerball Winners

It looks like 2024 is starting off very lucky for several people from New York State.

The New York State Lottery announced that there were four "Big Money" winning tickets sold in New York from the January 1st, Powerball drawing.

Each one of those four tickets matched four out of five numbers and also had the Powerball number which means they each won $50,000.

There was one grand prize-winning ticket sold for Monday night's drawing. That lucky ticket was sold in Michigan and that person will take home over $842 million dollars.

The winning numbers from Monday's Powerball drawing were: 12-21-42-44-49 with a Powerball number of 01.

There were also five 3rd place-winning tickets sold in New York State from the final Powerball drawing of 2023. Each one of those tickets won $50,000. Not a bad way to wrap up the end.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday were 10-11-26-27-34 with a Powerball of 07.

The Powerball jackpot has gone back down to $20 million dollars after the grand prize was won last night. The good news is that if you are looking for a big lottery win, the Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $114 million dollars. The next drawing for the Mega Millions is coming up tonight.

