Gunfire At Popular Wegmans In New York

A terrifying incident Wednesday morning at a popular New York State grocery store has left shoppers shaken.

Since the first Wegmans location opened in Rochester, New York in 1916, the popular grocery retailer has expanded to over 100 locations along the east coast, nearly 50 of them in New York State alone, and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.

One of the most in-demand Wegmans locations is their flagship store on Monroe Avenue in Pittsford, New York. Built in 1997, the 130,000 square-foot location is often a must-visit for fans of the chain, along with celebrities who visit the Western New York area.

We bet that no one expected Pittsford Wegmans would be where a frightening ordeal would take place on Wednesday.

Shoppers Frantic After Shooting At Pittsford Wegmans

According to News 10 NBC in Rochester, New York, police were dispatched to the massive store at 9:22am after reports of gunfire in the Pittsford Wegmans parking lot.

According to reports, a vehicle drove up to a shopper waiting for a grocery delivery, fired one shot at the victim, and drove away. Thankfully, no one was injured after the terrifying incident, however the store immediately went into lockdown and customers and staff were unable to leave for quite some time.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the store remains closed as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigates. There is currently no suspect in custody, however Capt. Kevin Shuffle of the MCSO stated there is no threat to the public.

Pictures of the suspect’s vehicle are posted below, and anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 911.