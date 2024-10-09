Gas Prices Continue To Fall Across New York State
This is good news. We are paying less and less at the gas pumps
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in New York State is down 65 cents from last year and down 22 cents from last month.
Right now the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.22 in New York.
The lowest prices can be found in Seneca County and Nassau counties where the average price is below $3 at $2.96 per gallon. Seneca and Nassau Counties are the only counties in New York State where you can find gas prices under $3.
Some other places where you can get cheap gas are Suffolk County $3.02, Queens County $3.07, Clinton County $3.09, Chemung County $3.11, Ulster County $3.14, and Schoharie County at $3.13.
Some of the highest average prices for gas can be found in Hamilton and Essex counties where the average price is over $3.50 per gallon.
Overall across the nation, the average price of gas is around $3.17 which is down from last year.
Experts say we could end up seeing gas prices go back up due to the Hurricanes in the Florida Gulf coast. Not only do hurricanes damage supply chains they also force oil rigs in the water to shut down which could lead to less supply. The lack of supply could cause prices to creep back up.
You can get the latest gas prices anytime by clicking HERE.
