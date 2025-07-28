Just know that if you are one of the people who do this, you are not very much liked!

Going grocery shopping is already one of the most annoying things we have to do on a weekly basis, and if you are the person who does this while out shopping, people just don't like you.

The Most Annoying Thing For Grocery Shoppers In New York State

If you are the person who just stops in the middle of an aisle to have a conversation with someone else, you, my friend, are the most annoying person in the store.

Not only do you block the aisle and make people go around you, you also annoy everyone else who is just out there trying to shop.

How Do We Fix This Grocery Shopping Issue?

It is simple, treat the aisle of a grocery store like you would a road. If you saw your friend in their car on the road, you wouldn't just stop your car in the middle and start talking. You would find a place to pull over, out of the way, and have your conversation.

READ MORE: HERE ARE 5 THINGS THAT TRUELY ANNOY THE HECK OUT OF EVERYONE IN NEW YORK

The same should apply to grocery store aisles too. If you want to talk, no problem. Just pull to an area out of the way and go for it!

What really annoys you when you shop? Let me know HERE or send a message using our APP.

Get our free mobile app