Massive Price Drop For Brandon Beane’s New York Home

It looks like the Buffalo Bills GM couldn't pull off this latest deal as he is still trying to sell his Orchard Park home.

The home is massive and would be a perfect home for any member of Bills' Mafia. One of the highlights of the home is the indoor basketball court that features a massive Bills logo. On top of that, this home features 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and over 10,000 square feet of living space.

The kitchen is a chef's dream with state-of-the-art appliances and plenty of room to cook and entertain. There is an indoor, inground pool that has an attached hot tub that would be perfect for studying the upcoming college class that will be entering the NFL draft.

Also highlighted in the photos is Beane's office which has plenty of Bills memorabilia. Of course, all that stuff doesn't stay at home but at least you know you could be sitting right where Beane decided to draft Josh Allen.

Besides having plenty of space and room inside, there is an outdoor deck and lots of great views from the backyard.

Check out some photos of this amazing mansion that is a part of Bills' history. Plus the best part is that if you buy this home, you would get Beane's autograph a lot on your closing papers.

