5 Annoying Things People Do At Concerts In New York

Concert season is officially here and there are tons of great shows happening every single month through the end of 2024.

If you are headed out to any of these shows, make sure you are not the person who is annoying concertgoers around you.

Top 5 Most Annoying Things People Do At Concerts:

1. Standing up in front of other people - People hate it when other people stand up in front of them for the whole show. Also if most people are seated and only one or two people are standing blocking everyone's view.

Audience with hands in the air at a music festival monkeybusinessimages loading...

2. Getting too drunk and making a fool of yourself - Having a drink or two or five is fine but people hate it when someone becomes too drunk and is just making a fool of themselves. From running back and forth to the backroom to trying to start a fight, to just being sloppy, people are not fans of drunk fans at concerts.

two guys drink cocktail at the disco ZoneCreative loading...

3. Singing too loud - Sure you want to sing along with your favorite artist when they sing your favorite song but drowning out the artist on stage to the people around is a big no-no. Go ahead and sing, but just know the other people at the show paid to hear the artist sing, not you. Unless of course, your name is on the ticket.

Young People. Dance Club. Sing. Men. White Shirt. vadimguzhva loading...

4. Taping the whole show on your smartphone - Nowadays everyone has a smartphone, but people hate it when all they see is your phone high above your head taping the whole show. Live in the moment and enjoy the show with your own two peepers.

Hand with a smartphone records live music festival verve231 loading...

5. Standing too close to other people - This is my biggest pet peeve as well. Sure there might not be a lot of room, but you don't have to stand shoulder to shoulder especially if there is more than enough room to spread out.

Jorge Salgado Jorge Salgado loading...

Again those were the Top 5 most popular answers. Check out some of the others people gave.

