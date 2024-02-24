Major Changes To Using Coupons Could Happen In New York

A New York lawmaker wants to make a major change to how certain people use coupons. A new bill could change the way stores have to handle coupons for some shoppers.

A proposed bill would change the way stores that accept SNAP benefits would also accept coupons. People with food assistance benefits would have access to coupons without even having to clip or download them.

Families all around New York State rely on monetary benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to purchase food for their families each month,

SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget so they can afford the nutritious food essential to health and well-being.

According to the USDA, 87 percent of New Yorkers who are eligible to receive SNAP use the program. That's 5 percent higher than the national rate of 82 percent. When it comes to elderly New Yorkers 73 percent of those who are eligible use SNAP, compared to the national rate of 42 percent.

Senate Bill S8552/Assembly Bill A9134, if passed into law, would require,

Food distributors that accept SNAP benefits to establish a mechanism to apply available coupons or discounts to purchases made by eligible recipients of SNAP benefits without such recipient being required to provide a physical coupon. The purpose of this bill is to mandate that any stores that produce, use or honor coupons create a system to automatically apply such discounted

benefits towards individuals using SNAP without having the physical coupons.

Any available coupons would need to be applied by the store to a SNAP recipient's grocery bill. The bill is currently in the Social Services Committee in both branches of the New York Legislature. If passed, it would take effect immediately.

Millions Of New Yorkers Could See SNAP Benefits Quadrupled

Senate Bill S7663A/Assembly Bill A6214 seeks to create a minimum benefit in New York State, which would increase benefits for many. The bill would provide state funds to make up the difference between the minimum federal benefit and $95. If passed the bill would establish

A state SNAP minimum benefit program in which the office shall distribute a monthly state SNAP benefit equal to the difference between the household's federal SNAP monthly benefit and ninety-five dollars to each eligible household in addition to federal SNAP benefits.

Both the Senate and Assembly versions of the bill are currently in the Social Services Committee. If the bill passes it will take effect immediately.

These 8 Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients In New York State

Of the 2.8 million New Yorkers who receive food stamp benefits, these 8 counties had the most recipients in August 2023, which is the most up-to-date data from New York State.

8. Nassau County - 43,268

7. Rockland County - 47,63

6. Onondaga County- 67,256

5. Westchester County - 75,469

4. Monroe County - 106,612

3. Suffolk County - 107,768

2. Erie County - 143,716

1. New York City (includes all 5 boroughs) - 1,720,679

