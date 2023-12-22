New Yorkers Who Want To Buy Guns Won’t Have To Do This

New York State residents who want to purchase a firearm will no longer be required to do this. A panel of judges struck down portions of the state's concealed carry law. The provisions of the law were blocked by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

New York passed its "Concealed Carry Improvement Act" last year and many gun owners were not happy about it. According to Fox News, three judges deemed parts of the law unconstitutional.

New York State Residents Who Want A Gun Won't Need To Disclose Social Media

One part of the law that seemed particularly invasive has been struck down. People applying for permits will no longer have to disclose their social media accounts for review. While gun enthusiasts are celebrating, it may have some dire consequences. Many mass shooters post their hatred on their social media accounts before they commit mass murders. So law enforcement won't have the ability to screen people via their social media accounts. There is some social media oversight that remains, however,

Legislation S.9465/A.10501 creates a new Task Force on Social Media and Violent Extremism. Housed in the Office of the Attorney General, the Task Force will study and investigate the role of social media companies in promoting and facilitating violent extremism and domestic terrorism online.

You can find out more about each of the laws here.

They also ruled that the state cannot prohibit guns on private property that is accessible to the public and a restriction on carrying concealed weapons in churches and houses of worship.

Parts of the law, however, will remain in effect. The requirement for gun applicants to show good moral character and share their household and family members on their permit remains. New York State can also enforce concealed carry bans in places like theaters, bars, and public parks.

New York State Tops List Of Places With Most Trafficked Guns

The National Tracing Center of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is the United States government agency that traces the origins of guns used in crimes. 24/7 Wall St. analyzed tracing data to create a list of the states with the most trafficked guns,

To determine the states with the most trafficked guns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the ATF Firearms Trace Data – 2020. States were ranked based on the percentage of guns recovered and traced by the ATF whose origins were determined to be in another state (not all firearms are traced).

Trafficked Legal Guns Get Used In Crimes

When it comes to the debate about gun laws and if they actually stop crime, according to American Progress, former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Director Bradley Buckles stated,

Virtually every crime gun in the United States starts off as a legal firearm.

Legal guns, owned by 'law-abiding citizens' generally end up in the illegal marketplace through straw purchases, secondary sales by private sellers, and thefts from gun owners or dealers.

New York Among The Top States With Trafficked Guns Used In Crimes

New Jersey took the top spot of states with the most trafficked guns with 88.5 percent of recovered guns coming from other states. New York is not far behind Jersey.

New York State Is Ranked #2 For Trafficked Guns

Of the guns used in crimes in New York that the NFTA traced, 87.5 percent were recovered from other states. Georgia is the top supplier of guns trafficked to New York.