The income thresholds to be considered poor in New York have been updated. Many of us consider ourselves 'poor,' but according to federal standards, we aren't even close. As the economy continues to worsen - job losses, inflation, loss of benefits, etc. - many New Yorkers feel like they can't make ends meet. Plus, Republicans' 'Big Beautiful Bill' is creating hardships for many New Yorkers.

New Yorkers with outstanding federal student loans now only have two options for repayment plans - a standard plan or the Repayment Assistance Plan, which requires 30 years of payments before the loan becomes eligible for forgiveness. The current administration has directed the Department of Education to restart collections on defaulted loans. The Department of Education is allowed to garnish up to 15 percent of a borrower's disposable income. On top of all of that, starting August 1, 2025, borrowers will be required to pay interest on their loans again.

Many New Yorkers face losing their Medicaid and SNAP benefits, as well. The cuts are to help cover tax benefits for billionaires. The future for the working class and poor New Yorkers seems pretty bleak.

What Income Is Considered Poor In New York

The annual income for a New Yorker to be considered poor puts the struggles many of us face in perspective. The bar is low. No, actually, the bar is in hell. It's terrible that people who meet the poverty level are having their benefits stripped away from them. I see people in the comments claiming that poor people are abusing the system. Anyone who makes this little money is most likely not doing it because they are lazy. Most New Yorkers want to make a living and have a better life. Even with public assistance, the amount of annual income to be considered poor is nowhere near enough to live comfortably.

For 2025, a New Yorker who earns $1,304.17 or $15,650 per year is considered poor. The income threshold for a family of four to be considered poor in New York is $2,679.17 per month or $32,150 per year.

Living off of those income levels and benefits like SNAP or Section 8 is still very unreasonable, considering inflation is increasing under the new administration. The average cost of rent in New York State is $2,739. On top of that, food prices, gas, transportation costs, healthcare premiums, utilities, etc., are all increasing.

A New Yorker living at or below the federal poverty level is eligible for a maximum of $292 or $9.73 per day in SNAP benefits. A family of four living at or below the federal poverty level is eligible for a maximum benefit of $975 or $32.50 per day for the whole family or $8.12 per person per day. According to the USDA website, a family of four (with two children, ages 6–8 and 9–11), surviving on a thrifty grocery plan, will spend $996 per month, as of June 2025. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four is $20 LESS than the federal government's own threshold for a thrifty meal plan. If you're one of those people who think SNAP recipients are eating lobster, shrimp, and steak, let that sink in for a minute.

I know math isn't everyone's strong suit, but someone, anyone, please explain to me how poor New Yorkers who receive benefits are living in the lap of luxury? As someone who makes a decent living, I would much, much, much rather my tax dollars be used to provide assistance to a disabled New Yorker or single father of two than help a billionaire pay fewer taxes. But I've come to realize that some people have been brainwashed into believing that poor people are the enemy.

