The economy is not doing well, and New Yorkers are suffering. Multiple companies recently fired hundreds of workers. In June of 2022, 370,000 jobs were added, followed by 586,000 in July of the same year. In contrast, just 3 years later, in July 2025, only 147,000 jobs have been added. Things seem to be on a decline, not getting better, as promised. In New York, there are now a lot of people looking for employment due to company closures and layoffs.

KEEP READING: Bad News For Student Loan Borrowers In New York

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash loading...

Multiple Companies In New York Lay Off Employees

Within the past couple of months, 1,159 New Yorkers have found themselves without jobs.

Plug Power, Inc.

Plug Power, Inc., which, according to its website, "Is leading the green hydrogen revolution, helping the world transition to a global net-zero economy," is among the companies giving its workers pink slips. It cites economic reasons for laying off 367 employees in June at its Slingerlands, Latham, and Clifton Park, New York, locations.

Frito-Lay

Snack and beverage giant Frito-Lay closed its plant in Sullivan County, causing 287 employees to become jobless in June. The company also said its reasons were economic.

Pepsi And Frito Announce Plans To Cut Sodium, Sugar, And Fat From Products Getty Images loading...

National Express

National Express d/b/a Quality Bus Service, LLC., located in Orange County, New York, is closing and parting ways with 81 employees. It cites a contract loss as the reason it is shuttering.

Good Samaritan Certified Home Health Care Agency

Two Good Samaritan Certified Home Health Care Agency locations are closing up shop - one in Rockland County is laying off 48 workers, and the other in Orange County is laying off 38.

Nurse Makes House Calls To Low-Income Patients Getty Images loading...

Goldman, Sachs & Co., LLC.

Goldman, Sachs & Co., LLC., located in New York County, is firing 338 employees due to economic reasons.

Are we great again yet? The economic climate points to "no."

Get our free mobile app