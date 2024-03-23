One Of The Most Contagious Infections Has Hit New York

New Yorkers are being warned about a dangerous, contagious outbreak affecting residents. More than a dozen states, including the Empire State, have reported cases of measles since the beginning of 2024. New York has reported two cases of measles.

What Is The Measles?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, "Measles is an acute viral respiratory illness. It is characterized by a prodrome of fever (as high as 105°F) and malaise, cough, coryza, and conjunctivitis -the three “C”s -, a pathognomonic enanthema (Koplik spots) followed by a maculopapular rash. The rash usually appears about 14 days after a person is exposed."

The number of cases of measles reported cases as of March 14, 2024, according to data from the CDC, is 58. For comparison purposes, in 2023 there was a total of 58 cases across 19 states and Washington, D.C. So far, this year, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington have reported cases. Measles was "eliminated" from the U.S. in 2000.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert to doctors regarding the uptick in measles cases. Measles is highly contagious. One infected person can infect 90 percent of unvaccinated people they come in close contact with.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is issuing this Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory to inform clinicians and public health officials of an increase in global and U.S. measles cases and to provide guidance on measles prevention for all international travelers aged ≥6 months and all children aged ≥12 months who do not plan to travel internationally."

Measles is a viral illness with severe health complications:

- pneumonia

- fever

- cough

- runny noise

- pink eye

- encephalitis

- death

