New York Stores Starting To Sell “Loosie” Eggs

If you've been paying attention, then you're fully aware of how tough the economy has been getting lately. Inflation has been hitting places around the world very hard and the United States is no exception to this fact. Rent, utilities, and food are all on the increase and it's becoming more difficult for the average New Yorker to keep up.

If you need an example of this, then you can take a quick look at the price of eggs. Egg prices around the world has been on the increase due to a couple different factors. The lasting impacts of another round of bird flu coupled with inflation in the egg market is driving egg prices to a level that has never been seen before.

According to the Associated Press, egg prices are set to hit an average price of $4.95 for a Grade A dozen and that price might increase even higher. Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which tracks inflation, shows that eggs prices have more than doubled since August 2023.

Things have gotten so bad that some retail outlets in the Empire State have resorted to doing something they've never done before, selling loose eggs.

Some corner stores around New York have started separating egg cartons and offering eggs in quantities of less than a dozen. For a long time, selling loosies was only reserved for cigarettes, but now loosie eggs

According to the New York Post, many stores are looking for ways to offer their customers what htey need at a lower price and this has been happening by selling eggs one, two, or three at a time.

While it is illegal in New York to sell loose cigarettes, this may not be the case for eggs. State law requires egg packaging to be labeled with the count, size, and grade of the eggs - but it does not have a minimum quantity that can be sold.

As the supply for food necessities like eggs continue to shrink, it's likely that we'll continue to see more unique ways of meeting that demand.