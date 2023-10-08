Top 5 Things Smuggled From Canada Into Buffalo, New York

We can all admit that living in Buffalo and Western New York is pretty special. Not only do we, the Bills, Sabres, and some of the best food on the planet, but we are also a hop, skip, and a jump away from Canada and one of the largest cities in North America, Toronto, Ontario.

From tourist attractions and restaurants to the people, there is so much to do, see, and enjoy in southern Ontario.

Just like there is so much to do in Ontario, there is also so much to bring back with you from Ontario when you cross that international border back into the good old United States of America.

So when you cross back into New York and stop at the border inspection station, here are some of our favorite things to declare that we're bringing back to the Empire State with us.

Liquor From The Duty-Free

Liquor From The Duty-Free

The Duty-Free is one of my favorite places to stop on my way back to New York. My liquor cabinet may be stocked full of duty-free liquor.

Ketchup Flavor Chips

Ketchup Flavor Chips

Do you remember the first time you had some ketchup flavor chips? I do, and every time I go to Ontario, I have to make sure I stop at a store to grab a few bags.

Real Maple Syrup

Real Maple Syrup

Now I know that we have maple syrup in New York, and pretty good maple syrup at that, but maple syrup from Canada is just on another level. The country's flag has a maple leaf on it, for goodness sake.

Coca-Cola With Real Sugar

Coca-Cola With Real Sugar

I love Coca-Cola; it's one of my favorite drinks to drink. But I had only ever had American Coca-Cola until one fun night in Toronto when I got my lips on some Canadian Coca-Cola that was made with real sugar and not high fructose corn syrup. Now it's all I can drink - every time I border hop, I make sure I grab a case or two.

Leftovers From Swiss Chalet

Leftovers From Swiss Chalet

Since the last Swiss Chalet left the 716 in 2010, I can all but guarantee you that finding one of these great restaurants in Ontario is a Western New Yorker pastime. I always make sure I order a little extra, so I have some leftovers to bring back with me.

What are some things that you want to bring across the border back with you?

Whatever you do, please make sure you are following all of the proper rules that detail what is allowed and not allowed into the country when you enter the US from Canada.

