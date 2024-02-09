Top 10 Dangerous College Campuses For New York Students

As many students in New York State begin to choose their colleges and universities to enroll in for the fall semester, they may want to avoid these schools. Degree Choices looked at data from the U.S. Department of Education to create a list of the 27 most dangerous colleges. Sexual assault statistics were extraordinarily high as rap accounted for 60 percent of the total violent crimes in Degree Choice's analysis. Thankfully, the Clery Act makes it a requirement for all colleges and universities that participate in federal aid programs to report crimes that happen on or near their campuses each year.

We used Campus Safety and Security data reported to and published by the U.S. Department of Education to analyze violent crimes on campus at public, private, and non-profit universities. We selected colleges with a minimum institution size of 500 students with or without on campus housing.

No schools in New York made the list, which is great news for students who plan to stay in the state. However, students looking at out-of-state options may want to choose schools not on the list or at least be aware of what they might be getting into. Many of the schools on the full list of 27 are in Texas (which for some reason I'm not surprised), but quite a few others are in states near New York, where students may be inclined to go to be closer to home.

The top 10 schools below had the highest numbers of violent crimes on their campuses from 2019 to 2021.

10. University of Minnesota, Twin Cities - 114 Violent Incidents

9. Texas A & M University, College Station - 116 Violent Incidents

8. Stanford University - 138 Violent Incidents

7. The Pennsylvania State University - 138 Violent Incidents

6. Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine - 194 Violent Incidents

5. University of Iowa - 225 Violent Incidents

4. Xavier University - 240 Violent Incidents

3. UC Berkeley - 242 Violent Incidents

2. Ohio State University - 583 Violent Incidents

1. University of Michigan, Ann Arbor - 1,468 Violent Incidents

