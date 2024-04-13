How To Make Obnoxious Robins Stop Attacking Your Windows

It's springtime and if you've been waking up to robins attacking the windows in your house, don't worry...there are things you can do to stop it.

Robins can be relentless! They're a great sign that spring is here in New York, but when they run into your windows, it can not only be annoying, it can be dangerous for them and mean trouble for your house. How do you get them to stop?

First of all, why do they do it?

You may have already tried to figure out why they're doing it. Are they angry with you? Do they just hate windows?

Nope...robins are just very territorial. Most of the robins that you see attacking glass are doing it because they're seeing their own reflection and trying to protect their territory. Chances are, there's a nest nearby.

Read More Weird Animal Stories: Seal Found On Airport Runway In New York State

Can you do something to stop it without hurting the bird?

Yes. There are plenty of options to try. Essentially, the best thing to do is to remove the "image bird" or the bird's reflection from the window. Make it so that the robin doesn't see another bird in your window.

Read More Weird Animal Stories: 3 Wild Stories Of Alligators Found In Western New York

Unfortunately, they aren't all 100% guaranteed. Some will work for a little while, and others are just unsightly to try. But they're all methods that people have tried and worked at one point or another. Heck, they have to be better than cleaning the windows all the time and waking up to a bird pecking at your window!

How To Stop Robins From Attacking Your Windows In WNY Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

6 Very Buffalo Things To Do During Spring Snowstorm We are not done with the snow just yet, so here is what you can do during our March snowstorm. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields