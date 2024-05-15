Popular Celebrity Shops At This New York Wegmans

In the 2000’s, she became a major celebrity, and now she is shopping at our local Wegmans?

Raven-Symoné became a widely known actress when she secured the role of Raven Baxter on the Disney Channel television series That’s So Raven. Raven-Symoné was also known for playing the role of Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show, being part of The Cheetah Girls movies, voicing Monique in the animated series Kim Possible, and the role of Iridessa in the fantasy film Tinker Bell.

That’s So Raven is a show I grew up with, and I remember my classmates and I would make “the vision face” and pretend to see the future just like Raven.

Turns out, Raven-Symoné has some Buffalo connections, and she was in Western New York over the weekend.

Dayonna Lynyae spotted Raven while shopping at the Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Buffalo.

“So random but my whole entire childhood in 1 person,” Lynyae wrote on Facebook.

It makes sense why you may run into Raven around Western New York, because her wife’s family is actually from Buffalo!

Some other people shared that they saw her, but they talked themselves out of asking her for a picture to respect her privacy. However, Raven seemed OK with the selfie; after all, she took Dayonna’s phone to take the picture.

Raven and Miranda Maday have been married since 2020, and they have a podcast together. The podcast is called Tea Time with Raven & Miranda, and you can find out more here.

