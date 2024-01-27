Popular Restaurant Will Reopen Wednesday in Western New York

This popular restaurant in Western New York will be finally opening after unexpected closing for a few months. If you go by the sign, it says 'Reopening Wednesday'.

Therefore, it leads us to believe that the Olive Tree in Lancaster will be reopening coming up on January 31. UPDATE: The website has been updated to say that they are opening up on, in fact, next Wednesday.

The Olive Tree is at 5240 Broadway Street in Lancaster and a few months ago, but they had a few a few months back and since then, they have been doing renovations. When the picture of the grand reopening sign was posted on a Lancaster and Depew Facebook group, people were completely excited about the move.

The Olive Tree is one of the best places for breakfast or lunch in Western New York. They actually serve breakfast all day long at the Olive Tree in Lancaster. Not to mention it is one of the friendliest. We can't wait to go see all of the updates.

New Food Options For Olive Tree

According to a Facebook post from the Olive Tree Family Restaurant, you can expect to see these new items on the menu:

Specialty coffees, such as mochas and lattes served with complimentary biscotti

Bloody Mary’s & Mimosas for weekend brunch

New appetizers, such as Piled High Disco Fries, Crispy Calamari, Loaded Tater Tots

& many more!

All of the menu items will be available for online ordering and delivery and you can order your food here.