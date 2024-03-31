Please Put More Of These In New York State

Easter is coming up this Sunday and the bust travel has started. Across New York State, people will be flying and driving to visit friends and family to celebrate the weekend and spring break.

Have you booked a hotel yet? Don't be surprised if the price for a few night's stay has gone up. In fact, there are some reports that indicate rooms will be as high as $1,000 per night as we get closer to the April 8th solar eclipse.

We stayed at a hotel in Maryland recently and were both shocked and excited to see that they had a champagne vending machine! This was totally unique and a game changer in vending items.

A champagne vending machine inside of The Pendry Hotel in Baltimore, MD A champagne vending machine inside of The Pendry Hotel in Baltimore, MD loading...

New York State allowed for takeout drinks during the COVID pandemic and curbside alcohol pickup was nice. But a vending machine that spits out champagne or other hard liquors and beer is a cool concept. Knowing how strict New York State is with their laws, this may only work inside a hotel.

Changes to the Law in New York State

If you are on a road trip this week, make sure you understand and follow the updated move over laws that are now in place.