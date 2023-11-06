Avoid Tickets – Parking Bans Are Starting In Western New York

It's that time of year again. It's time to be very careful where you park and how long you stay there if you want to avoid a ticket.

This week we've seen our first forecasted snow and some have already seen it across Western New York. It's not officially winter, but it's close enough. For some towns, the parking bans are already going into effect.

Why are there parking bans in some towns?

If you're wondering why the rules are different in the winter than they are in the summer, it's mostly due to snow removal. When cars park on the streets it not only makes the streets tighter for cars to drive down, but it makes it much more difficult to get snow removal machines down those streets too. It's also more difficult for busses to stop near their bus stops and allow for passengers to get on and off safely.

What do the parking bans entail?

Parking bans are different for every town which makes it very important that you are aware of what is allowed and what isn't in the town or city that you are in. For some, they only allow you to park on one side of the road depending on the day or time of night. For others, there is just no parking on the street at all after a certain time of day.

What towns have parking bans going into effect soon?

The towns that include an overnight parking ban starting on November 1st include:

Angola (12 midnight until 7am from Nov 1 - April 1)

Blasdell (no overnight parking allowed on all Village streets including Lake and South Park Avenues from 1:00 am - 6:00 am from Nov. 1 - March 31)

Holland (no overnight parking is permitted on Town of Holland streets and roads from November 1st to April 1st)

North Collins (During the period from November 1 of any year to April 1 of the following year, the parking of vehicles is hereby prohibited on all streets within the village between the hours of 2:01 a.m. and 6:00 a.m)

Hamburg (Parking is prohibited on town and county roads from November 1 to April 1 from 1 am to 6 am)

Williamsville (Parking prohibited. Entire length between November 1 and the following April 1 from 1:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m)

Amherst (The standing or parking of vehicles is hereby prohibited on all streets and highways within the Town of Amherst between the hours of 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, beginning November 1 of each year and ending April 1)

Clarence ( No Parking on any Town or County Roads in the Town of Clarence from November 1st thru April 30th during the hours from 1:00am to 7:00am)

Town of Lockport (It shall be unlawful for any person to park any vehicle on a Town highway within the Town between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. from November 1 of any year to April 1)

Alden (no vehicle shall be parked on streets or right-of-ways between 2am and 6am, from November 1st to April 1st)

Grand Island (the no parking ordinance is in effect from 2-7 a.m. Nov. 1 through March 31)

Lewiston (Parking of vehicles is hereby prohibited on all Town and country roads, including shoulders of roadways, from November 1 to April 15)

The towns that will start their overnight parking bans after November 15th are:

City of Buffalo

Lancaster

Depew

East Aurora

Elma

Sloan

Tonawanda

North Tonawanda

Wheatfield

West Seneca

Niagara Falls

