For 35 years there has been no change in the maximum benefit for paid medical and disability leave. This is also awesome news for moms who are expecting a child if the law passes.

Now, that could change very soon with a new law that is being proposed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. Technically, the new law would make your disability checks reflect against the New York State average paycheck and not YOUR paycheck.

Yesterday, Governor Hochul unveiled the first proposal for the 2024 State of the State:

Under the plan, the Governor will propose an amendment to the disability law to increase the maximum weekly benefit over the next five years and tie it to the Statewide Average Weekly Wage (SAWW). To match the paid family leave benefit, for the first 12 weeks of medical leave, eligible employees would receive 67 percent of their average weekly wage, capped at 67 percent of the SAWW, once fully phased in after five years. The maximum paid benefit available to New Yorkers who need time off from work to address their own health needs, including for any pregnancy-related conditions, has been capped at $170/week since 1989", according to the New York State website.

Almost 1 in 5 New York State residents have a disability who who often need leave from work to manage disability-related health needs. New York State currently leads the country in taking care of their residents when it comes to Paid Family Leave and Disability.

In addition to the PFL proposals, no more insurance co pays on insulin, updates to consumer protection and putting more money in New Yorkers pockets were priorities of the Governor.