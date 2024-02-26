The Most Iconic Places For Food In Western New York

When you think about places to get something to eat in Buffalo, what are the places that you think of?

Over the years, certain food places become "the places to go" in any region. They aren't always the best food that the region has to offer, but they're the places that people think about when they think about food there.

When you think of the Buffalo/Western New York area, what places do you think of? They might not always be sit-down restaurants, but they're places that everyone thinks about (or suggests) for others to visit while you're there.

Here are the top 6 iconic places for food in the Buffalo/Western New York area:

1. Anchor Bar

There has always been a debate on where the best place in Buffalo is to get wings. Legend says that they were created right here at the Anchor Bar first. So when people come to town, they always feel like they have to have the original and they often come here.

I'll admit, the last time I went to Anchor Bar the wings were phenomenal.

2. Chef’s

There's no doubt that Chef's in Buffalo is iconic. Just take one step in the restaurant and look up at how many stars have eaten there. There are pictures of huge-name celebrities who have eaten at Chef's all over the walls, and for good reason. The spaghetti parm there is absolutely delicious.

3. Bar-Bill

How many times have you heard Buffalo Bills talk about how the best wings in Buffalo are at Bar-Bill? Josh Allen alone has brought this place a huge amount of credibility. It takes a while to get a table, but again, if you are looking for some of the best wings in the area, you need to stop at Bar-Bill.

4. Paula’s Donuts

This is one of those instances where one of the most iconic places for food isn't a sit-down restaurant, but when you think about donuts in Buffalo, you have to think about Paula's. There's just no one anywhere that makes them like Paula's does.

5. Mulberry

When people talk about some of the best food in Buffalo, this restaurant almost always comes up. After getting some major notoriety on Guy Fieri's "Diner's, Drive-Ins, and Dives" it's become a very popular place to take people that isn't far from downtown.

6. Jim’s Steakout

This is another one of those places that isn't necessarily a sit-down restaurant where you'll get served. It's more of a quick-service counter restaurant where you order your food and sit down. But when people leave Buffalo, one of the things they need to get when they come back is a sub from Jim's.

Want more iconic restaurants in Western New York...but closer to the south towns? These 10 restaurants are traditions in the southtowns of Buffalo.

