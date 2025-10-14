The statewide ban on large fires is having an impact on a popular tradition at various schools in New York State. The rain has arrived across New York offering some relief to the drought conditions but it is a little too late for some.

The high school football season is already well underway, and the homecoming weekend is the most exciting for most students and alumni! Parades, dances, Friday night games and spirit weeks are all part of the pageantry and tradition of any homecoming. However, no homecoming celebration is complete without a pregame fire ritual.

According to some school officials and students, the large fires are being canceled with the temporary ban on outdoor burning.

According to New York State, the ban is in order until at least Wednesday, October 15th. At this point, there doesn't seem to be any indication that the ban will be extended as the wet weather has made it's way to the region. Fingers crossed, the homecoming fires that are planned for the following weekend will be good to go. Make sure you check with your local district for any updates to their plan.

What Does The Burn Ban Mean?

In a press release from the New York State Governor's office, it was noted that: "Governor Kathy Hochul, with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, today announced a statewide burn ban in effect starting today, October 2 due to increased fire risk and continued dry conditions. The ban will be in effect for 14 days from Oct. 2 to Oct. 15 and will be revaluated prior to expiration. New Yorkers can help prevent fires in communities and in the backcountry by complying with the prohibition on most outdoor fires and protect water supplies by continuing to conserve water whenever possible".