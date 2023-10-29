Is This $50,000 Concord, NY Home the Ultimate Fixer Upper Find?

Housing costs are out of this world these days. If you've ever dreamed if buying a home cheap and flipping it, this might be the perfect opportunity.

How many shows do you watch where people take on these project homes and turn them into their dream house? They buy them dirt cheap and tear them down to the studs, then they get to work almost molding them like clay into exactly what they've always wanted.

This could be one of those opportunities.

Fixer Upper In Concord, NY

Concord, NY is just outside of Springville. While a lot of people would consider it "out in the country" it's still only around 30 minutes from Buffalo.

While scrolling through Zillow today, this listing popped up for a house there that is going up for auction. The listing says that it will be "Sold with an online auction process and it becomes an absolute auction after $50,000."

There's no question it's old and it's in terribly rough shape, but it could be just what someone is looking for.

The biggest draw is the land

If you're the kind of person who is hoping to get away from the world a little bit, this property could be what you need. It's situated on 8 acres of land. It's the perfect amount for someone who just needs a little extra space between them and their neighbor. Plus it's got a pond on that land. Ponds aren't cheap to dig. But this one is already there.

There's a barn too! Even if you don't want animals, you could definitely use this space for a shop, or just extra storage space.

You're going to need a lot of money to fix it up though

While the land is perfect, and the pond will be great to have, it's going to take a while before you're going to be able to live here comfortably. It's an old house. It was built in 1838 and it needs a ton of work. It looks as though every room will need to be gutted. But again, if it's a project house that you've always been looking for, this one could be perfect.

It's going to need a lot of work. Like, a lot. You might even want to just take the house down. But again, the land alone could be worth it for someone.

