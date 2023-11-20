Bed Bath and Beyond and buybuy BABY left earlier in 2023 and both are making a comeback. The two are the same company. buybuy BABY has closed over 100 locations so far in 2023.

They plan on reopening over 100 stores in the United States, and New York State has a couple of locations. The first wave of 11 stores that they will be opening include:

Scarsdale, N.Y.

Amherst, New York

Bed Bath and Beyond shut down all of its brick-and-mortar locations, but since then it has revamped its online operation. Right now if you go to the Bed Bath and Beyond website, and you put in your email, you will get a 20% discount just in time for Christmas.

buybuy BABY reopening locations will be good news for parents who often relied on the store for their children. Thye offer baby food, diapers, strollers, toys, clothing, and anything you could ever want for a young child.