Bizarre Arrest In New York State Getting Plenty Of Attention

There is plenty of attention surrounding an arrest that was made over the Holiday weekend that took place in Orchard Park, New York. Police posted the photos of the "criminal" just in time for Christmas.

Social media has made it easier for local police agencies to reach out to the community and to improve their public relations. Whether it is important information for the community or something more light and fun, police are getting creative.

The most recent example was a photo that was posted by the Orchard Park Police Department in Western New York.

Don't be a Grinch and ruin Christmas!!!

Santa sees you when you are speeding,

He knows when you don't brake,

He knows if you drift through your 'hood,

So slow down for goodness sake!

The Orchard Park Police have been busy recently with calls and investigations involving incidents at or around Highmark Stadium. Recently, there was a reported assault that took place that remains under investigation.

The Buffalo Bills will return home this weekend as they face the New England Patriots on New Years Eve. Sunday's game is a 1pm kickoff and should be a fun game to be at. If you are tailgating or attending the game, be safe and have a plan to get home safely.

