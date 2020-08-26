It seems every few weeks another thing you wouldn't think would be scarce, becomes scarce around here. Due to people working from home for longer than they expected and their kids doing "remote learning" from home, desks and chairs are hard to come by these days. Some of the things that popped up early like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and paper towels can still be hit or miss, but there seems to be something new every week that people in New Jersey are having trouble finding. We asked our listeners for what they can't find and here's what we found.

Just you wait, someday (and we hope it's soon) they'll be practically giving away printing ink, rubbing alcohol, kiddie pools and good paper plates with every purchase of a bicycle, outdoor patio set or home appliance. Hopefully soon!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

More from New Jersey 101.5: