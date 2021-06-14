Is Spadea homeless or a homeless magnet? (Opinion)

OK, you may have thought that if you saw me after months of working from home — before I got a haircut when events across the country were canceled. But I cleaned up a bit, shaved, cut my hair and am back on stage. You'd think I'd be the ideal guest.

I bring it up because of a conversation I had this morning with caller Jenna from California (who's in NJ visiting family before her upcoming Jersey wedding this August —congrats Jenna!). She had a theory about why I've been turned down twice now by Airbnb owners.

The homeless situation in CA is bad and she thought that the owners may think I'm homeless and looking to park the RV and stay awhile in their nice clean home.

Jenna's second theory was that they simply don't want an RV in their driveway as it may attract other homeless RVers. Apparently this is a huge problem in California.

Even law enforcement isn't able to keep up with the homeless problem that has grown out-of-control over the past 10 years.

After doing a bit of research, I get why a homeowner would be hesitant to have an RV parked in the driveway. Maybe there's some truth to the fact that if you see one RV, it's a signal to other homeless RVers to move into the neighborhood.

Either way, I'm having trouble booking a place and may have to head to the RV park after all. Not that there's anything wrong with that, but I really wanted to stay in a nice home near the beach after driving cross country...I'll keep you posted.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Wow! Views of the sunrise solar eclipse in U.S. and world A partial solar eclipse was visible June 10, 2021 as the sun rose over the East Coast.