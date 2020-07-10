There is a lot of fear among people here about people from the Sun Belt states, where cases of COVID-19 have spiked in recent weeks. The same kind of fear the media was stoking about us here in New Jersey just a couple of months ago.

New Jersey is among a cluster of Northeast states that are ordering "self-quarantining" for people coming from a dozen or so states, mostly down south. Is the order necessary and/or smart? Well according to some doctors, including Dr. Scott Atlas of California, it's not. It's media and fear-mongering and local governors hitting the panic button in order to keep cases from spiking here.

His main argument is ... look at who is getting the virus. Mostly younger people. The fatality rate among people under 70 years of age is .04%, he says. And, he asks, are they being hospitalized because of the coronavirus or being tested after being admitted to the hospital? These factors make an important difference, but the media and some totalitarian governors don't look at the difference. They look at raw numbers. As is the case with our governor and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, they are both afraid of making any more fatal mistakes, after ordering long-term care facilities to take COVID-19 positive patients, when that was the most vulnerable population. There are a few doctors willing to point out the truths over buying into the panic mode narrative that seems to have taken hold of the country.

Read and hear what the doctor has to say and decide for yourself.

