Is NJ beating the coronavirus? We’re doing better than most states

New Jersey has been one of the hardest-hit states in the country but also one of the best at controlling the spread and growth of the coronavirus, according to various analyses in recent weeks.

As of July 4, New Jersey has recorded 13,308 confirmed deaths and another 1,856 probable deaths from COVID-19. Since the pandemic hit the state in early March, the state has reported 172,442 cases out of 1.49 million tests.

That makes New Jersey No.1 in the nation in number of deaths for every 100,000 residents, No. 2 after New York in both total deaths and in total cases per 100,000 residents, and No. 5 after New York, California, Texas and Florida in total cases.

