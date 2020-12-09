So big pharma and big hospitals are all salivating at the prospect of you lining up to take a vaccine which now they admit may not prevent the spread of coronavirus. And restrictions should continue...indefinitely! Say what?

First they tell us that the new vaccine, which was produced in record time, despite the expected development time for vaccines being 10 to 15 years, will be 90-95% effective. Then they tell us that we need the vaccine to return to normal. Now we're told it may not prevent the spread from asymptomatic people. This despite the overwhelming evidence that people who don't have symptoms are not spreading anything. We're now learning about the potential dangers of taking the vax for certain people.

For me, I'm not taking what is clearly a money grab for big pharma and hospital executives. The rich elites who profit from your sickness and fear do not have the best interest of your family, children, business or livelihood in mind. It's all about money. If you look at the stats over the past ten years, one of the worst years was 2018. That year the flu was so bad, hospitals were overrun and needed to set up tents outside to handle the overflow of patients. No call for locking down healthy people, no call for a new vaccine to save the day. Nope. Just medical pros saving the lives they could and the rest of us having our natural immune systems protect us. Looks like the elites lied again.

Don't forget the entire so-called "second wave" is based on a completely inaccurate measure called a PCR test. There is no end in sight for lockdowns and make mandates. We are being told that healthy people are in essence toxic and selfish. Even if you get the vaccine and take the risk, you know the pharma companies have no liability if something goes wrong, you still can't get back to normal life. This ends when you decide to go back to your life and ignore the illegal and immoral restrictions put upon us by the government. This ends when you recognize your immune system and smart healthy practices like eating right and exercise will be the only thing that saves you. Government is not the answer and neither is the vaccine they are pushing.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.