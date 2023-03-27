I spotted the most New Jersey license plate ever (how is it legal?!)

I was driving to work this morning and while sitting at a red light, I saw something that made me do a double take and laugh out loud.

Have you ever seen something completely random that makes your day? For me, that was today.

Of course, I also have a bit of a warped sense of humor, as you'll see shortly.

While at that red light, I glanced over at a pickup truck next to me and the license plate on it was hilarious.

Even better, it was not a vanity plate. This was a state-issued, sequential license plate, which means there are hundreds of them across the state.

And the more I thought about it, I couldn't believe the state actually issued it.

At the moment, the state is issuing plates in a letter-number-number / letter-letter-letter pattern.

And the plate I saw this morning ended in "FHK."

Is this the most New Jersey series of license plates ever? - Photo: Chris Coleman Is this the most New Jersey series of license plates ever? - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

"FHK?" As in the phonetic pronunciation of the F-word?

Could there be anything more Jersey than having the F-bomb almost spelled out right on the front and back of your car for all to see?

Could there be anything more Jersey than a motor vehicle commission in a state full of people who can naturally work the F-bomb into any sentence at any time issuing plates with "FHK" on them?

Kinda makes you want to go to the MVC office a little more, doesn't it?

If my math is correct, there are at least 2,000 vehicles in New Jersey with these FHK'ing license plates.

And for that, I say, "Good FHK'ing job, New Jersey." You did us proud this time. We FHK'ing love yous guys at the MVC.

