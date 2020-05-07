News of a reservation system to get inside Great Adventure is leaving us with more questions than answers. Six Flags Great Adventure has announced when the park is allowed to reopen by the state after the shutdown over COVID-19 it will have a new system in place involving making reservations to attend the amusement attraction.

A message went up on their website stating, “to meet state social distancing guidelines and ensure the health and safety of our guests, all visits to the park must be pre-scheduled using our online reservation system. Check back here for details.”

How will this work? Details are scant.

As NJ.com reports, they were supposed to open April 4 but the state shutdown meant opening day was pushed til May 18. That’s only days away and we still don’t know if that’s even happening. But when they do reopen expect big changes. Even if you’re a season ticket holder the new reservation system will apply to you too. They say they’re putting the final details together on new park protocols and will announce them soon.

If other Six Flags properties scheduled to open in mid-May are any indication you might expect to have to submit to a temperature check before entering and wearing face coverings. Plus fewer people would not only be allowed in the park but fewer people per ride too.

Is this all worth it? Will it feel too disorienting to be at one of the most fun places in Jersey in the summer time while having to keep a mask on? Is six foot social distancing practical with people lining up for rides?

I fear this new normal is going to be a shock to everyone who is screaming that the state needs to reopen now. If you’re thinking reopening will mean back to normal I think you’re going to be greatly disappointed.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.