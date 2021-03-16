Hudson County welfare worker stole thousands using benefit cards, cops say

A Hudson County welfare office worker was charged with getting cash from ATMs by using illegally obtained benefit cards.

Herbert Thomas, 55, of Jersey City, an employee of the Hudson County Department of Family Services Welfare Division, used the cards at least 10 times between September and February, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. His withdrawls totaled "several thousand dollars," she said Tuesday.

Suarez did not disclose how his actions were discovered or if he is still employed with the office.

He was charged with seven counts of third-degree theft and three counts of fourth-degree theft. His first court appearance is scheduled for April 6.

According to public records Thomas worked for the county since October 2013 with an annual base salary of $33,179.

