How worried are you about coronavirus in NJ?

As I write this there are 23 known cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey and 1 death. Worldwide, 129,604 cases with 4,749. That’s a mortality rate of over 3.6%.

While the vast majority of people who contract it will be fine, coronavirus on a percentage basis is killing far more people (36 times more) than flu typically kills.

Because of this sporting events are being canceled, colleges in New Jersey are closing, St. Patrick’s Day parades are being scrubbed, panic buying is happening and the stock market has been in trouble.

We want to get a realistic idea of your level of concern for the Garden State. Please take our poll below.

More from New Jersey 101.5