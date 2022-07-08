How to win a free $100 gas card from Wawa by listening to NJ 101.5

Gas prices are going up. While we can't bring them down, we can give you shot to win a free $100 gift card from Wawa!

That's right: a $100 card to fill up your tank. What could be better than free gas?

Starting Monday, July 11, we'll have three daily winners of a $100 gas card. Listen at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for the secret codeword to enter on our free app.

The contest runs through Friday, July 22, so plenty of chances to win a $100 card.

Here's how to get bank for your tank.

Download the New Jersey 101.5 app and subscribe to contest alerts.

Listen live starting a 9 a.m., 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. to hear the codeword.

Enter it below on the app.

It's that easy!

