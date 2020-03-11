How to make your own hand sanitizer

The novel coronavirus scare has made hand sanitizer a hot commodity in New Jersey. People are grabbing it up faster than the stores can stock it. Here's how you can make your own from a recipe I found by Lauren Hinkle RN Infection Preventionzist at Nebraska Medicine Nebraska Medical Center. It's very simple and easy to follow.

Here's what you'll need:

Rubbing Alcohol 91% Isopropyl.

Aloe Vera Gel.

Essential oils for fragrance (if desired).

Mixing bowl, spoon and small empty container.

Once you have those things, here's what you do with them:

Mix 2/3 cup rubbing alcohol and 1/3 cup Aloe Vera into the bowl until well blended then add 8-10 drops of essential oil.

Pour it into your container and your good to go!

Keep this on the fridge should you ever need to make it. This could be the hottest recipe in New Jersey since sausage and peppers!

Remember to wash your hands and be careful out there!

