How safe are your kids online? — Top News for 11/9

It's a disturbing and terrifying problem that keeps getting worse. Because of the COVID health emergency, kids are spending more time at home, on their laptops and phones, and they're being stalked by online predators.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to give more details today on a coronavirus advisory panel. We may also learn more about the Trump administration's legal plan to contest election results in several states. President Trump has not conceded, though that's more precedent than formality.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tells ABC's "This Week" that unless President Trump and those running his campaign can show evidence of widespread voter fraud in instances significant enough to change election outcomes, Trump should move on.

We do have an isolated instance of voter fraud that's being prosecuted in Hunterdon County. Officials there say 53-year-old Brian Shilling of Stockton is accused of falsely completing a ballot, forging someone else's signature certifying it, and sending it off to the Board of Elections under the auspices of being cast by another person.

New Jersey notches more than 5,000 new COVID-19 diagnoses over the weekend, just over 2,000 yesterday, with four more confirmed deaths as of Sunday -- although critical hospital stats remain relatively low. Fewer than 300 people statewide are in intensive care, and fewer than 100 are on ventilators. Rate of transmission is 1.23.

It's a benchmark, although the virus is so much more than numbers. The count kept by Johns Hopkins University now shows more than 50 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwid. The U.S. has almost a fifth of those, at 9.9 million.

Last night on "60 Minutes," New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said she is worried about increased COVID hospitalizations interfering with staffing for eventual vaccinations.

The recreational marijuana industry in New Jersey, whenever it eventually takes off, will likely stop homegrown, small operators from succeeding or even starting up, according to certified public accountants in the state. They're calling for a tax change, so the weed business isn't dominated by just large and already-established players.

Newark has been proactive about locking certain elements of the city back down as coronavirus cases spread in communities. Now the focus is on zip code 07105, the Ironbound section, where mayor Ras Baraka has indicated he will announce, as early as today, further restrictions to be observed for at least the next two weeks.

We told you recently that it's peak season for meteor showers over New Jersey, and you may have in fact seen one last night. Reports of a meteor streaking across the sky came in from Shore-area towns including Barnegat, Manahawkin, Matawan, Mays Landing, and Toms River.

After 18 years, the Yankees are ending their affiliation with the Trenton Thunder and transferring their Double-A membership to the Somerset Patriots. The Thunder, in a statement provided to us, say they found out through the media, and that the Yanks abandoned them.

He was the ultimate quizmaster, displaying impeccable pronunciation and unquestioned authority. Alex Trebek waged a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer that ended yesterday, at the age of 80. His final new taped episode of "Jeopardy!" is set to air Christmas night.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.