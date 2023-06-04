How New Jersey food compares to the rest of the country

One thing you can't mess with here in the Garden State is our food, so when you start ranking the states, it gets pretty tense in New Jersey. We don't usually do well in these things, but this one is pretty close to our hearts.

There is no doubt that New Jersey has to be among the best states when it comes to food. With all the great restaurants we have here, the Garden State must be a the top of America's food mountain.

Well, according to Far & Wide, New Jersey actually ranks pretty close to the top. The refreshing news is that we have done well on one of these national lists. We have been placed at #8.

We are solidly in the top 20% of states when it comes to our food, and there are two ways to think about it. we could be grateful that we finally ranked high on a list that's good to rank high on, or we could wonder which states had the audacity to beat us.

If you are leaning toward the latter, here they are (from #7 to #1) Oregon, Tennesee, Illinois, Texas, Louisiana, New York, and California.

It just seems to me that the Italian food, bagels, and pizza alone could catapult us into the top 5 at least.

But I am not one to complain when I see my beloved state getting credit for something we do very well. It's a tribute to all the great restaurants in the Garden State, and the people who make them so special.

