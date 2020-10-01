Nothing has been a certainty in the ongoing drama that is the COVID-19 pandemic/panic/public policy/disaster. The advice on mask wearing has changed, as you know, since the beginning of the outbreak here. Some think that it will be long into 2021 and maybe beyond. Wow, consider the social, mental and perhaps physical effect that will have.

But as of July 8 of this year one of 'Goobernor' Murphy's executive orders stated that masks must be worn outside when social distancing isn't possible. Ok, if you're in a long line at the MVC or waiting to vote at a polling place. Wait, he fixed that, now we can't vote in our regular polling place. Well you know, outside when you can't socially distance, whatever the eff that means. Also when he reopened indoor dining, you also have to wear one at your table unless you're eating or drinking.

None of this makes sense to me since the science of cloth mask wearing and viruses doesn't make much sense. But let's say you don't want any trouble and you wear a mask in stores and in some kind of crowd outside. Fine. I even wore mine at an auto race this summer, because everyone else was doing so to avoid having the place shut down. But here is where some people in New Jersey have seen people ALONE wearing a mask.

AT THE DOG PARK

FISHING ON A JETTY AT BARNEGAT LIGHT

ON A GOLF COURSE

FISHING ON A BOAT ON A LAKE IN LAKEHURST

DRIVING ALONE IN A CAR

SITTING ALONE ON A PARK BENCH

FISHING ON THE BEACH IN BEACH HAVEN

RIDING A BIKE ON THE AC BOARDWALK

