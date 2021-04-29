Hook your mom up with Bon Jovi for $500?

No, not that kind of hookup! And as far as the price, it might actually be $3,000. Geesh, for that much money it SHOULD be that kind of hookup!

A ton of articles, NJ.com among them, have been putting word out that Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi has joined forces with Cameo, the place where you can get certain celebrities to do short, personalized videos for someone's birthday, anniversary, or, yes, Mother's Day. But they're all saying his charge is $500. Makes sense. However when I go to this direct Cameo link, it's telling me that the charge is actually $3,000 plus a service fee. Hmmmm. Now is this a temporary glitch that will be fixed by the time you're looking at it? I don't know.

If everyone else had it wrong is it really worth $3,000 for this rock god from Sayreville to appear on video for your mom? $500 I could understand. Is Jon trying to make a profit? Not at all. Cameo says 100% of the proceeds (whatever the heck it really costs) will be donated to The Roots Fund. That's a nonprofit which helps "the Black, Indigenous and Latinx wine community" with career education.

NJ101.5's own Joe Votruba used Cameo once a couple years ago for his then-boyfriend's birthday. He picked The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and paid $250. Okay, surfing the site just now I found Carole Baskin from Tiger King fame does this for $299.

Or how about Paul Lieberstein from The Office? He played Toby. And you can hire him for $495.

Or Richard Dreyfuss, the Academy Award-winning actor from The Goodbye Girl, Jaws and Mr. Holland's Opus will do a greeting for $999.

Now that I'm seeing these prices, $3,000 for Bon Jovi wishing a Jersey girl a Happy Mother's Day is making more sense. If that's too rich for your blood (it certainly is for mine) just send your mom this video.

