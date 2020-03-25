Hear what Gov. Murphy told D&D on coronavirus crisis

Gov. Phil Murphy called in to the Deminski & Doyle Show Wednesday afternoon to talk about the COVID-19 crisis that has gripped our state. We discussed everything from people being thrown off health insurance, emergency changes to unemployment benefits, the dangers healthcare workers face with shortages of protective gear and even whether joyriding is verboten right now.

One thing he’d like you to know is there’s a website set up as sort of a clearinghouse of information you may need during this time.

Audio of the segment was also carried on Facebook Live. If you missed it, here it is.

