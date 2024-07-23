Having Fun In NJ In Any Weather

If it's raining or too hot or maybe you're done with beach and pool trips and you would like to do something new either with your friends, yourself or before the kids go back to school, visit Brighter Days Company.

Christine, the owner of Brighter Days, knows how to make your experience a fun one no matter what the situation. Her staff is knowledgeable and keeps your candle making informative, creative and a surprisingly good time.

Brighter Days has partnered with other local businesses and put on different events every month whether it's accompanied with floral making, cookie designing, jewelry making and more.

You could go just to have fun, find out how to make candles or celebrate a special occasion. You are more than welcome to bring food, snacks, cocktails and decorations.

Christine knows what she's doing and what her clients love, Brighter Days has its own selfie wall to take pictures with you and your crew.

One of my bridesmaids was my Goddaughter who at the time was only 13-year-old. Obviously, she couldn't join us for the Bachelor Party but I still wanted to do something that would make her feel included. Brighter Days Company was the perfect solution. We had such a great time and we still have the candles we made that day. It's so nice to light those candles and smile thinking of those memories.

Brighter Days also sells skincare, clothing, jewelry and more all from local vendors and artists.

