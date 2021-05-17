Missing Neptune Township girl is found safe
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Police said that a missing 10-year-old girl who went missing from her home on Monday morning was found safe a few hours later.
As a result, we have updated this news post to remove identifying information.
