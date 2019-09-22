Have you heard? There’s a school election on Sept. 24

On Tuesday, voters in nine New Jersey school districts will decide on spending for improvements to facilities with a total price tag of almost $190-million.

New Jersey School Boards Association spokeswoman Janet Bamford says voters are asked to approve funding for school construction and removation.

"Those would be costs that are above and beyond the annual budget for the school district," she said.

The state picks up what the Association deems a "significant" portion of the eligible school construction costs through annual debt service aid. The state picks up 40% of the funding for these projects, local taxpayers pay the rest.

Bamford says security is also a key item in these spending plans.

"We see a lot of districts upgrading schools security because that's a persistent concern on the part of boards of education," she said.

She urges voters in Rutherford, Rancocas Valley, Oaklyn, Carteret, Colts Neck, Fair Haven, Rockaway Borough, Watchung Hills Regional and Hawthorne to pass these proposals.

In 2017, about 67% of proposals were approved. In 2016, 77% of referenda were passed.

