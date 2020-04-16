For weeks I’ve dedicated a huge portion of the show in the morning to getting the word out about helping your small business. We can and will continue to talk about how disastrous the shutdown has been to businesses across NJ. For now we need to get you the help you need.

One way is to visit www.sba.gov and apply for assistance from the government. There are billions of dollars made available to small businesses in our area. Steve Bulger who heads up the SBA joined me on Thursday to discuss how your biz can apply.

Unfortunately many of you have reached out to me to explain how difficult some banks have made the process. Remember, the SBA ONLY requires you to prove your payroll expenses over the past twelve months in order to qualify. If your bank is adding paperwork and obstacles to keep you from the money that President Trump fought to secure, then try one of the many online lenders.

Then call your Member of Congress. Tell them that this program can’t work if you don’t receive the money. Tell them this should have been rolled out as a direct benefit to your business like the stimulus checks. Could’ve been delivered the same way through whatever process you pay your taxes.

