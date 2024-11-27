Has NJ heard of the Snow Globe Cocktail? Here’s how to make one

Maybe I was a little late to this festive party.

They say this trend started in 2022, but the Snow Globe Cocktail has taken off this season, and it’s the first I’ve heard of it. #SnowGlobeCocktail has reached over 3 million views on TikTok in just one month this year.

It’s somewhat explanatory from the video, but I’m going to walk you through this. Now, the great thing about this drink is that even though it’s called a cocktail, it doesn’t have to involve alcohol. It can, or this can simply be a cool way to present even a kid’s drink at the holidays. It’s all visual.

Take a clear glass, somewhat rounded if you want that snow globe feel, and you’ll be putting water in the bottom. According to app.com, if you want that crystal-clear see-through look use filtered or distilled water and boil it twice to prevent any air bubbles from forming in the freezing process. Work intensive, yes, but imagine how cool this will look for your party.

Once that water is ready, you pour a bit into the bottom of the glass, then add whatever fruits or herbs you think would look cool frozen into the ice.

Right in the center, and this part is a must, add a sprig of rosemary or something similar to give it a Christmas tree effect. To stand it up while the water is freezing around it, you can loop a string around the top and carefully tape the ends of that string to the rim of the glass.

Place your glasses in the freezer, and your decorative “snow globe” will freeze to perfection. When it’s party time, remove the string and fill your glasses with whatever concoction you want. If it’s a true cocktail, clearer liquors like vodka will show off your Snow Globe Cocktail better. But even children can enjoy this with some Sprite (and no alcohol, of course). It’s all about the holiday look.

Cheers and happy holidays!

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈