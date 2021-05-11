Happy Feet therapist in Wall Township charged with sex assault

WALL — An unlicensed massage therapist at Happy Feet Reflexology on Route 35 is in trouble for a different reason.
Police said that 55-year-old An Qinghai, of New York, is being charged with criminal sexual contact and criminal sexual assault after some of his clients began coming forward and accusing him of inappropriately touching them in a string of incidents that allegedly occurred between January of 2020 and March of 2021.
Following his arrest, Qinghai was processed and released.
Police continue investigating the accusations and incidents and encourage any victims and anyone else with information to contact Detective Ty Hughes at WTPD at 732-449-4500 extension 1191.
You can follow Vin Ebenau on Twitter and Instagram and email news tips to vin.ebenau@townsquaremedia.com.
