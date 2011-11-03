“H” Family Information-Family Adoption

Wishes of infants to toddlers for the holidays:

Pajamas, Socks, Winter Jackets, Blankets, Age Appropriate toys, Bottles, snowsuits, Hats and Mittens, Infant Rockers and or Bouncers, Teething Rings and or Age Appropriate DVD’s.

Wishes of 3 to 5 year olds for the holidays:

Multi-cultural dolls, toys that feature Thomas the Tank engine, Sesame Street, Dora the Explorer, Go Diego, , Hot Wheels and or Board Games, Books, Arts and Crafts like Crayola Beginnings, Winter Jackets, Hats & Mittens, and or Age Appropriate DVD’s.

Wishes of 6 to 9 year olds for the holidays:

Multicultural Dolls, Scooters/ Bikes, Sleeping bags, Books, Game Boys and Age Appropriate Games, Webkins, Sudoku, Board Games, Sporting Balls, Legos, Bicycles, Coloring Books and Crayons, and or art supplies/ or model sets and sporting balls.

Wishes of 10 to 13 year olds for the holidays:

Art Supplies, Hair Accessories, Costume Jewelry, Board Games, Wii (WE) Games, I Tunes Gift Cards, Games Boys/ Electronic Games, Hanna Montana items, Skateboards, Sporting Balls, CD Player and or Sports Jerseys.

Wishes of 14 to 17 year olds for the holidays:

Gift Certificates to Computer & Clothing Stores, iTunes gift cards, Robes and Slippers, ‘Trac Fones’, Personal Care Items, Wristwatches, Costume jewelry, Game Boys’, Mind Quiz Games and or Electronic Instruments, Bikes, Scooters, Skateboards

ALSO: All donations are welcomed for families including gift cards, candles, bed sheets, perfumes, costume jewelry, journals, home goods and wrapping paper and bows.

Visit the Family Adoption Page for information about how can help by donating items to assist needy families throughout the state of New Jersey for the Holidays.