Group attacks Philadelphia cops with bricks after dirt bike stolen from NJ

Philadephia police officers were attacked at a gas station as they tried to recover a dirt bike stolen from New Jersey Sunday night.

Police were trying to head off a group of several hundred dirt bikes and quads riding on Broad Street on both the street and sidewalk ignoring traffic signals and weaving, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Some of the group went to a Lukoil station at Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street just after 8 p.m. in the city's Northern Liberties section. The group began to rev their engines and circle the officers when they tried to take the stolen 2011 Honda dirt bike whose rider had crashed it and run off.

The riders threw bricks, bottles and other items at the officers. The windshield of a marked police vehicle was broken with a brick after it was repeatedly kicked. The group then left the gas station.

6 ABC Action News reported that officers were able to get the stolen Honda and three ATVs in accordance with state law that allows police to confiscate unregistered off-road vehicles.

Police are looking for the rider who threw a brick at a police vehicle. He is described as having lighter complexion, wearing a black balaclava face mask, a red hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Police asked anyone with information about the rider To submit a tip via telephone, dial or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Rider of a dirt bike stolen from New Jersey at a Philadelphia Lukoil 10/16/22 (Philadelphia police)

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

